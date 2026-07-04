Corporate couple ‘accidentally’ saves 30,000 a month after moving to Manali: ‘The saving was just a bonus’

A corporate couple’s decision to move to Manali for remote work has caught attention online after they shared how the shift unexpectedly helped them save more than ₹30,000 every month.

A corporate couple said they moved to Manali for slow travel, but ended up saving more than ₹30,000 every month. (Instagram/anjali.aur.naman)

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Anjali, who runs a joint Instagram account with Naman under the name @anjali.aur.naman, shared a video explaining that the couple did not move to the hill town with the aim of cutting expenses. Instead, they wanted to experience slow travel while continuing their corporate jobs.

Remote work in the hills

In the clip, Anjali is heard saying, “We accidentally started saving over ₹30,000 every month without even trying. Hi, we are Anjali and Naman, a remote corporate couple living in Manali. We didn’t move here to save money; we moved here to experience slow travel while keeping our corporate jobs.”

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{{^usCountry}} She then explained how their monthly expenses changed after moving out of the city. “But here’s what happened: Our rent dropped from ₹45,000 to ₹28,000, ₹17,000 saved. No daily commute, that’s another ₹3,000. No office dinners, around ₹5,000. Fewer coffee runs and snacks, ₹2,500. And the biggest surprise: We stopped spending ₹5k to ₹6k every month trying to escape the city on weekends.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then explained how their monthly expenses changed after moving out of the city. “But here’s what happened: Our rent dropped from ₹45,000 to ₹28,000, ₹17,000 saved. No daily commute, that’s another ₹3,000. No office dinners, around ₹5,000. Fewer coffee runs and snacks, ₹2,500. And the biggest surprise: We stopped spending ₹5k to ₹6k every month trying to escape the city on weekends.” {{/usCountry}}

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Anjali added that the financial benefit was not part of the original plan. “We didn’t choose remote work to spend less; we chose it to live differently. The saving was just a bonus.”

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The video was shared with the caption, “Saved ₹30,000 living in Manali.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video has so far received limited reactions, but it sparked a conversation around remote work, city expenses and the growing preference among some professionals for a slower lifestyle away from metro cities.

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One user wrote, “But doesn’t it get too quiet in the evenings? Since I’ve lived in a metropolitan city all my life, I think I’m just used to the noise. I do agree that everyone needs some peace and quiet every now and then, but shifting my whole life to a remote village in Manali feels a little unrealistic for me.” Another said, “Saving ₹30,000 while living in Manali sounds like a dream many corporate employees secretly want.”

A third user commented, “City life makes you spend money just to recover from city life.” Another added, “This is the real benefit of work from anywhere, better lifestyle and lower expenses.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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