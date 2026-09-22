Couple breaks down 96,600 Ladakh workcation budget: ‘Socha tha 15,000 mein room mil jayega’

Breaking down the real costs of remote work away from metro cities, a digital creator couple revealed they spent ₹96,600 for a month-long living and working experience in Ladakh. The workcation expenses included accommodation, food, scooter rentals, and travel from Manali to Leh with a return flight to Delhi.

A couple shared how much they spent living and working in Ladakh. (Instagram/@anjali.aur.naman)

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The couple explained that they initially thought they would be able to find accommodation for ₹15,000 or maximum ₹20,000. “Socha tha ₹15,000 mein room mil jayega”.

However, they ended up paying ₹30,000 for a month for a “decent stay”. The couple explained that they paid ₹1000 per night for their accommodation.

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In the rest of the post, the couple gave a detailed breakdown of their expenses. For food, they spent ₹9,000 a month and ₹2,100 on a rented scooter. The couple added that they saved money by using the host’s scooter for free.

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{{^usCountry}} Then came the grocery and outside food, “Snacks aur grocery pe ₹2,500, aur bahar khaane-peene ka mann kiya toh ₹5,000 alag se gaya [ ₹2,500 for snacks and ₹5,000 for outside food].” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then came the grocery and outside food, “Snacks aur grocery pe ₹2,500, aur bahar khaane-peene ka mann kiya toh ₹5,000 alag se gaya [ ₹2,500 for snacks and ₹5,000 for outside food].” {{/usCountry}}

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The couple also included the money they spent on travel to and from Ladakh. “We took a trip around Ladakh. That cost us around ₹30,000 more.”

“So that makes living - working - travelling in Ladakh ₹96,600 for two people. Worth it?”

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Anjali and Naman are digital content creators. The bio of an Instagram page they jointly manage says they are a "Corporate Couple”.

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Their YouTube bio read, “Hi, we’re Anjali & Naman, newly married best friends. Through this channel, we share travel experiences, everyday moments, honest conversations and the little things that make life feel special.”