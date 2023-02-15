Couple breaks years-old underwater kiss record, locked lips for over 4 minutes

It was one long underwater kiss for a couple who broke a Guinness World Record set 13 years ago. The previous record of 3 minutes 24 seconds was set on the Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record. In a record-breaking attempt, Beth Neale from South Africa and Miles Cloutier from Canada locked lips for over 4 minutes and 6 seconds in an infinity pool at the LUX South Ari Atoll resort in Maldives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Guinness World Records, the couple began their attempt at 7:30 am on February 4. They started with some breath-hold warm-ups and two underwater trial kisses. They then went for the record-breaking attempt.

Talking about the weeks-long preparation, the couple told the Guinness World Record that three days before their successful attempt, they could not hold their breath nor even reach the existing record.

Guinness World Record shared a video of this record on Instagram and wrote, "Longest underwater kiss 4 mins 6 secs by @onebreathbeth and Miles Cloutier." They also added several hashtags, including #kiss, #valentinesday, and #underwater.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple's attempt was recorded by Sidey the Shark, Maldives' top underwater videographer. A crowd also gathered to watch their record attempt. The couple even requested the audience to remain silent until they surpassed the four-minute mark. However, they kept waiting underwater as they couldn't hear whoops and cheers.

Since being shared a day ago, the video has raked up more than 9.9 lakh views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to express their thoughts via comments.

Here's what people posted in the comments section:

"We'd only need a movie where Tom Cruise & Kate Winslet kiss underwater to beat this. Haha," joked an individual. "Aquaman and Aquagirl," wrote another. A third expressed, "I wish I could beat this record." "This is so wholesome," shared a fourth. "Congratulations," posted a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the record-keeping organization, the couple first met in Bermuda, and it was love at first sight. They have since been together for almost five years and are parents to one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Neve. The couple has a joint Instagram account, @freedivingcouple, where they regularly share their adventures underwater.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON