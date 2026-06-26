Couple compares India’s 40,000 salary to Switzerland's 7,00,000 income

Is moving abroad always a financial upgrade? A couple sparked a major discussion on Instagram by breaking down the illusions of a high foreign salary. They compared the lifestyle and saving potential of a modest ₹40,000 monthly salary in India against a massive ₹7,00,000 (seven lakh) salary in Switzerland.

The Dutch-Indian duo who shared a video comparing finances. (Instagram/@clogsandcurries)

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“ ₹7 lakh salary sounds amazing… until you see the rent,” the couple wrote. Then they asked a question to their followers: “Which side are you picking? India or Switzerland?”

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{{^usCountry}} In a video, while Chantal gives a breakdown of the salary in India, Guru does the same for Switzerland. The couple shares why the rent for accommodation in India is about ₹20,000, which comes to nearly ₹200,000 in Switzerland. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a video, while Chantal gives a breakdown of the salary in India, Guru does the same for Switzerland. The couple shares why the rent for accommodation in India is about ₹20,000, which comes to nearly ₹200,000 in Switzerland. {{/usCountry}}

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As the comparison goes on, they talk about how much it costs for groceries, health insurance, public transportation, in both countries, including ₹5,000 for childcare in India and ₹1,50,000 in Switzerland.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Chantal and Guru. This report will be updated when they respond.)

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What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “really nice.” Another argued, “How about road conditions, air quality, corruption, civic sense, law and order, women and child safety?”

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Answering, the couple shared, “Good point. We were just comparing finances here, but we can make these in the future too.”

Chantal and Guru regaurly make content for their followers on Instagram and YouTube. Their bio on YouTube reads, “A Dutch–Indian duo sharing culture, food, travel and everyday cross‑cultural life.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)