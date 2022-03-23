Couple dances at their wedding ceremony along with their dog. Watch cute video

People who are fond of dogs consider them their family. Dogs mean everything to them and they share all their big moments with their pooches. You may have seen a lot of videos of dogs accompanying their humans on their wedding ceremonies. Such videos are always a delight to watch as the doggos get so excited to be a part of their human’s special day. Like this adorable video of a couple dancing on their wedding ceremony along with their dog. The video will make you go ‘aww’ with its cuteness.

The video was posted on Instagram by the account goldenretriever_lilly on March 10 and it has got 1.08 lakh views so far. In the video, the couple dressed in their wedding finery are seen dancing and embracing each other while carrying their dog between them. The Golden Retriever dog clings on to the woman and then licks the face of the groom.

“THIS IS EVERYTHING,” says the caption of the video along with crying face emojis.

“The ultimate party and wedding crashed and absolutely no shame in doing so,” posted a user along with a lot of laughing emojis. “Yes it is! Dance forever,” commented another. A third individual commented, “So sweet their baby. Cute family.”

The dog in the video is named Bear. The video is credited to the dog account bear_thegoldenretriever. Its owner is named Steph who is a registered nurse according to her Instagram bio.

