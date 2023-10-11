Couple engages in PDA while riding a bike, UP Police imposes hefty fine

A couple in Uttar Pradesh was caught on camera engaging in PDA while riding a bike, and the video has gone viral on social media. In the video, the woman is seen tightly hugging the man while riding the bike, and neither of them is wearing a helmet, which puts their life at risk. The Hapur Police fined the couple under the Motor Vehicles Act in response to the video.

Couple hugging each other while riding a bike in Uttar Pradesh. (X/@yauvani_1)

“#Hapur. Video of the romance of the new couple on the bike. The woman was sitting on the tank of the bike and hugging her husband,” reads the caption written alongside the video shared on X.

The video shows the woman sitting on the tank of the bike, facing her partner, and hugging him tightly. The incident took place on National Highway 9, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Simbhaoli police station.

Watch the video right here:

Hapur Police took notice of the video and imposed a ₹8,000 fine on the couple. While tweeting a picture of challan, Hapur Police wrote, “Photos of a couple doing stunts on a bike on the National Highway under Simbhaoli police station area went viral on social media, taking immediate cognizance #Hapurpolice issued a challan of ₹8000/- for the said bike under the MV Act. A legal action is being taken by @Uppolice.”

Take a look at the copy of the challan posted by Hapur Police below:

The tweet shared by Hapur Police has so far accumulated over 11,700 views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet shared by Hapur Police:

“Jai Ho. Many congratulations and thanks for the commendable work done by Uttar Pradesh Police,” posted an individual.

Another added, “There should be a suspension for 3 months from the RTO authority.”

“@hapurpolice Hapur police won hearts,” expressed a third.

