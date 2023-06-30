Couple falls from bike during stunt, Delhi Police shares video with this message

Police departments across India actively use social media platforms to share important messages and also create awareness. Every now and then, they also share videos to pass on messages on what not to do during certain situations - be it driving on the road or using online banking. Delhi Police recently posted one such video as a caution to others. The video shows how a couple falls down while trying to perform a bike stunt. Expectedly, retaining their signature style, the department shared the tweet with a mix of quirkiness and creativity.

The image shows a couple falling down during a bike stunt. (Twitter/@DelhiPolice)

“JAB WE MET with an accident due to reckless driving,” they wrote as they posted the video on Twitter. In the video, they also gave twists of the lyrics of a popular song from the film Jab We Met to put forth their message.

What is the video about?

The video opens to show a couple riding on a bike. After a few moments, the rider performs a stunt where he tries driving the bike only using its back wheel. For a few seconds it goes well but eventually disaster strikes and they both fall down. The video ends with a few words of caution from the department.

Take a look at the video of the bike stunt shared by Delhi Police:

The tweet was shared on June 28. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 47,000 views. Additionally, the share has received several comments from Twitter users.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of the bike stunt:

“Message delivered in a subtle but powerful way. Salute to Delhi Police for their innovative ideas to enlighten people,” wrote a Twitter user. “That's the best way to describe the road safety rules,” praised another. “These people should be banned from having a license for lifetime,” suggested a third.