Couple from Canada adopts a rescued Indian street dog. Watch heartening video

People’s love for dogs is beyond words and it is heartwarming to see the things that some animal lovers do for rescued pooches. Videos of dogs being adopted by a new family are always emotional to watch. Like this couple in Cananda that adopted a rescued street dog from India and it is really heartening to watch. The video was posted on Instagram on March 4 and it has received over 2.69 lakh views so far.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We adopted a street dog from India,” says the text on the video. In the video, the couple is seen waiting for their dog to arrive. They are going in a car to the international airport arrivals with all the required documents. The couple looks really excited to meet the dog. When it finally arrives, the dog seems a bit hesitant to get out of its cage but then licks the hands of the humans and it is really adorable to watch.

“A little shy at first, but didn’t take long to bond. Welcome home Indy,” says the caption of the video. The caption also includes the hashtags rescue and indianpariah.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post got a ton of reaction with people praising the couple for adopting the dog and wished them the best.

“She will be having great life! Much love from India,” commented an Instagram user. “What a beautiful story, goals,” said another. “The kindest and purest thing,” said a third. “That’s really, really sweet of you to adopt her. Happy for three of you,” posted yet another.

The woman who posted the video is named Havie and she is a photographer. She lives in Canada and has more than 7,000 followers on Instagram.

What are your thoughts about this wonderful and heartwarming video?