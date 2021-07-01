Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Couple gets married in hospital treating daughter so she can be a bridesmaid
trending

Couple gets married in hospital treating daughter so she can be a bridesmaid

The couple got married at Bristol Children Hospital where their daughter is being treated.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 06:23 PM IST
The post of the couple getting married at hospital treating their daughter has left people emotional.(Instagram/@uhbwnhs)

A tale of a couple getting married in the hospital where their girl is being treated has left people emotional. The story tells the tale of Louise, Karim, and their daughter Layla. University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust shared the story on Instagram along with a few images of the ceremony.

While sharing the pictures, the organization also posted a descriptive caption. It starts by congratulating the couple. The post then goes on to describe how their daughter “has been in hospital most of her life.”

So, when the couple decided to get married with the little one as their beautiful bridesmaid, the Bristol Children Hospital, where she is been treated, took it upon themselves to make the family’s day special.

“The team was keen to make the wedding as unforgettable as possible and lots of local organisations got involved by generously donating decorations, flowers and a cake,” reads the caption. The post ends with the line “It was a special day that the family will treasure forever.”

Take a look at the share:

Did the story leave you emotional?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
TRENDING NEWS

‘You can train anywhere…’: Krunal Pandya’s workout video wows people

Couple gets married in hospital treating daughter so she can be a bridesmaid

Intense picture of trapped leopard being rescued in Assam goes viral

This tree ‘bears’ strange looking fruit. Confused? See the pic again
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP