Couple gives birthday cake to musician who performed at their wedding. Watch

The day of one’s wedding is one of the most special and memorable days of a person’s life. It is also a very busy day for the couple who are getting married. In a heartening and thoughtful gesture, a couple took out some time and gave a cake to a musician who was performing at their wedding as it was his birthday. A video posted on Instagram that shows the beautiful gesture of the couple is delightful to watch.

Joseph Solomon, a musician, posted the video on his Instagram account whatisjoedoing five days ago. “Why would this couple do this on their wedding day?” says a text insert on the video. Joseph Solomon went to New York at the last minute to perform at a wedding on his birthday. After the ceremony was over, the newlyweds were waiting to be “announced” at their reception, says another text insert. He was told to come to the back. He was surprised when he got to know that the couple in the middle of their wedding got him a cake and also sang happy birthday to him.

“Last week, @fordjourstudio and @alexisjohara asked me to sing at their wedding in the next few days. Unfortunately, their original singer got Covid. At first, I was reluctant, because I wanted to just stay home and celebrate my birthday. But I am so glad I decided to take the call. Thank you again, Derek and Alexis. this meant so much to me. Congrats again to you two!” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the video has received more than 3.8 million views and over 4.55 lakh likes.

“Omg this is awesome!” commented an Instagram user.“Aww this is so beautiful! Derek and Alexis are the best! I was the original vocalist for their wedding! I was so sad to tell them I had Covid and couldn’t make it. But I’m so happy that you could do it! I love your voice!” commented Cecily Alexa. “It was a joy to share the day with you, thank you for blessing us and our new marriage with your gifts,” posted Alexis, the bride. “There’s always room to celebrate more… to love more… to make room for more. And they, with their hearts of gold, made room for you!” wrote another individual.

