Couple married for 72 years spills their secrets in this sweet video

If you’re looking for something to brighten up your day, this tale of a couple who has been married for 72 years may be just what the doctor ordered. The tale of 101-year-old husband and his 90-year-old wife, has been featured on the Humans of Bombay Instagram page - which often brings its readers heartwarming and inspiring stories. This one is no different and may put a huge smile on your face.

“What makes it work?—72 years and counting, this couple spills their secrets!” reads the caption shared along with the video. What makes the video even more delightful to watch is the background score. It’s Itni Si Hasi from the film Barfi.

We won’t give away much, so take a look at the super sweet video:

Since being posted a little over two hours ago, the video has gathered more than one lakh likes. It has also received tons of reactions from people.

Poonam Sapra, the woman behind the Instagram page 'mother with sign', commented on the video and wrote “They are so adorable. God bless them.”

The video received similar reactions from many others who couldn’t stop commenting on the adorableness of the clip.

“Cutest reel on internet today,” wrote an Instagram user. “How cute is this,” shared another. “This is so beautiful,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

