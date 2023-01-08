Couple pretends to take pic of friends during pregnancy announcement, records them instead. Watch

The wonderful moments of pregnancy announcements when captured and shared online often leave people feeling smiling. Just like this video that shows the reactions of a group of people to their friend’s pregnancy announcement. What makes the video interesting is that the couple secretly recorded the reactions while pretending to capture a picture with their friends.

Content creator Jordan Lee posted the video on Instagram. “Now that we’ve pulled on the heart strings enough… we hope you get to laugh at this one,” he wrote as he shared the video.

The clip opens with a group standing in front of a camera waiting to get their picture clicked. At that moment, a person reveals that his wife is pregnant. The clip then shows the reactions of the people and that too in slow motion.

Take a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has received more than 11,000 likes. The share has further accumulated several likes and comments. People shared how much they love watching the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

“I want a friend group like this!” expressed an Instagram user. “Each time I watch it there’s always something new to see,” commented another. “Yoooo, this is an incredible reveal. I’ve watched this like 5 times. Lol,” posted a third. “Best possible way to announce,” wrote a fourth.