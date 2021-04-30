Home / Trending / Couple stumbles upon 14,000-year-old surprise while digging for a pool in Las Vegas
trending

Couple stumbles upon 14,000-year-old surprise while digging for a pool in Las Vegas

The images shared along with the post show the small portion of the excavated animal’s jaws. The other photographs give a glimpse of the area from which the priceless fossil was unearthed.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 03:02 PM IST
The image shows the excavated fossil dating back to the Ice Age.(Facebook/@City of Las Vegas Government)

A couple from Las Vegas accidentally came across ancient remains of an animal from the Ice Age while digging for a pool in their backyard. News of the excavation was taken over by Nevada Science Center and has been shared on Facebook by City of Las Vegas Government.

“While excavating for a pool, residents near Floyd Lamb Park encountered bones determined to likely be between 14,000 & 6,000 years old from a horse-sized animal by Nevada Science Center. Fun fact: the north end of the Las Vegas Valley was spring-fed marshlands until relatively recently (geologically speaking),” informs the caption. The images shared along with the post show the small portion of the excavated animal’s jaws. The other photographs give a glimpse of the area from which the priceless fossil was unearthed.

Matt Perkins and his husband found the fossil while digging for a six-foot-deep pool in their backyard, reports KTNV-TV. "What we found was when they were excavating the backyard pool, they were cutting through ice age layers of sediment and sure enough they had a skeleton of an animal," Perkins further explains.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 30, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. People had all kinds of questions for the interesting find. While some tried guessing what kind of animal it was, others expressed their wish to know more about the nature of the fossils.

“What kind of animal is that?” enquired a Facebook user. “This is so interesting. Looking forward to knowing more about the object,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this exciting find?

A couple from Las Vegas accidentally came across ancient remains of an animal from the Ice Age while digging for a pool in their backyard. News of the excavation was taken over by Nevada Science Center and has been shared on Facebook by City of Las Vegas Government.

“While excavating for a pool, residents near Floyd Lamb Park encountered bones determined to likely be between 14,000 & 6,000 years old from a horse-sized animal by Nevada Science Center. Fun fact: the north end of the Las Vegas Valley was spring-fed marshlands until relatively recently (geologically speaking),” informs the caption. The images shared along with the post show the small portion of the excavated animal’s jaws. The other photographs give a glimpse of the area from which the priceless fossil was unearthed.

Matt Perkins and his husband found the fossil while digging for a six-foot-deep pool in their backyard, reports KTNV-TV. "What we found was when they were excavating the backyard pool, they were cutting through ice age layers of sediment and sure enough they had a skeleton of an animal," Perkins further explains.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on April 30, the post has garnered several reactions and comments. People had all kinds of questions for the interesting find. While some tried guessing what kind of animal it was, others expressed their wish to know more about the nature of the fossils.

“What kind of animal is that?” enquired a Facebook user. “This is so interesting. Looking forward to knowing more about the object,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this exciting find?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fossil las vegas
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP