Couple’s dance to Govida and Karishma Kapoor song on their wedding wows netizens

If you are someone who loves to attend weddings and miss the wedding season then here is a video that would definitely leave you delighted. The video shows a groom and a bride dancing to the song Tumsa Koi Pyara from the 1994 film Khuddar that starred Govinda and Karishma Kapoor. The clip has been winning hearts online ever since it was shared by an IPS officer on Twitter.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the video of the couple on July 8 and it has received more than 6.76 lakh views so far. “Jodi is truly “Made for each other,” he wrote as caption to the video along with the hashtag ShaadiMubarak. Dressed in their wedding finery, the newlywed couple can be seen dancing with perfect coordination to the hit ‘90s song that was sung by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu. Their cute dance performance will make you go aww.

Watch the video below:

The video left netizens impressed and they praised the couple’s coordinated dance steps and congratulated them.

“What a dance by new couple,” commented a Twitter user. “This is better than the original version,” wrote another. “Beautiful couple,” said a third. “Sach m made for each other...a perfect couple....,” shared another individual. “You don’t have to be extravagant dancer ...Simple small steps done with joy, happiness is enough to have great moments...” reads another comment.