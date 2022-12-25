Couple's in-sync performance to Chura Ke Dil Mera at party wows netizens. Watch

Dancing with the people you love often becomes a cherished memory. Such moments when recorded and posted online, makes for a delightful watch. Case in point, this particular couple shaking their legs to Chura Ke Dil Mera at a party, and their immaculate vibe is winning hearts online. The famous Main Khiladi Tu Anari song featured in the video was sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Rani Malik penned the song, while Anu Malik composed it.

“Forever in sync. Happy 5 years to ussss - here’s to always matching each other’s vibe from the get go!” read the caption shared alongside the video. It was shared on the Instagram page Dancamaze. The page has over 70,000 followers who look forward to regular dance routines posted by the page. The viral video shows a woman in a saree and a man in a suit breaking into a dance at a party, and their perfect synchronization is wowing people online.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared on December 15, the video has accumulated over four lakh views and more than 32,000 likes. The short and entertaining clip has also raked up several comments.

Here’s what netizens wrote in the video’s comments section:

“Didi, this dance is fire. Happy anniversary to you and bhai,” commented an individual. “Woww,” posted another with heart emoticons. “I also need a vibe matching person like this,” expressed a third. “Awesome yr... mind-blowing,” shared a fourth.

