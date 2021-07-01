Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed

IFS officer Sudha Ramen took to Twitter to share the video of the crabs.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:08 AM IST
The image shows the crab in the middle of their movement.(Screengrab)

Humans engage in different courtship behaviours to impress their potential partners. From romantic trips to watching movies, they often showcase elaborate gestures. These gestures of the mankind, however, turn really pale in comparison to the amazing moves showcased by some of the animal species. In this case, the synchronized movements of these little crabs.

Shared on Twitter by IFS officer Sudha Ramen, the video is a delight to watch. “These little male crabs are making collective movements with their colourful claws to attract the female crabs. It's always interesting to know more about nature and its creations,” she wrote while sharing the clip.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has gathered over one lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Interesting way to impress,” wrote a Twitter user. “OMG!! Just look at the way they sync. Wowww,” expressed another. “Doing beautiful dance to impress,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

twitter

