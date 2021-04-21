Home / Trending / ‘Cricket rules meet safety guidelines’ in Google’s new advisory post
‘Cricket rules meet safety guidelines’ in Google’s new advisory post

Google took to Instagram to share the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 05:54 PM IST
The image was shared on Instagram by Google.(Instagram/@googleindia)

Google recently took to Instagram to share about the safety rules that one should follow amid the ongoing pandemic. Their creative post has now won people over.

“Cricket rules meet safety guidelines. Stay at home and stay safe. For more information on Covid-appropriate behaviour, visit @mohfwindia [Ministry of Health and Family Welfare]” they wrote. Google’s post is complete with five creatively created images.

The first image shows a cartoon figure of an umpire. It also has the words “most important rules of the game right now” written on it. Take a look at the post to see what the other images show.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 3,400 likes. It has also accumulated tons of responses from people. There were many who shared clapping emoji to express their appreciation for the post.

What are your thoughts on Google’s post?

