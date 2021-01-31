IND USA
Cricket spectator catches ball without spilling his beer, video wows people

“What a catch,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:27 PM IST
The image shows the man with ball in one hand and a glass in another.(Screengrab)

A video of an incident which took place during a match of the Big Bash League (BBL) in Australia has now captured people’s attention. It showcases a man’s impeccable catching skills. And, the video has left people both amazed and amused, all at the same time.

The video was shared on the official Twitter handle of BBL. “What a catch from Old Mate! He's just SO casually pouched this without a worry in the world,” they wrote while sharing the clip.

The video shows the fan, sitting in the stadium, catching the ball with one hand while holding a glass of beer in another.

Take a look at the clip:

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 19,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“What a catch,” wrote a Twitter user. “He made it look so easy,” shared another. There were several others who shared similar reactions.

What do you think of the video?

