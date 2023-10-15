Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya dons anchor’s hat, interviews Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj

India and Pakistan faced each other on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Team India won the toss and chose to bowl. They chased a target of 191 runs set by Pakistan, securing victory by seven wickets. Following the match, Hardik Pandya took on the role of an anchor for the BCCI, engaging in conversations with prominent players, including Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Mohammed Siraj. Expectedly, the video went viral on Instagram, with fans saying that they could ‘watch this whole day’.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma in a conversation after the Ind vs Pak match. (Instagram/@indiancricketteam)

“What happens when you mic-up vice-captain @hardikpandya93. Hardik turns anchor for BCCI.TV and take us into the confines of the #TeamIndia dressing room after the epic #INDvPAK encounter. You don’t want to miss this one!” wrote team India’s official Instagram account while sharing a video.

The video opens to show Pandya extending a warm handshake to the Indian captain, followed by a hug. As the video goes on, Pandya asks Sharma about one of his gestures during the match. He then goes inside team India’s dressing room and discusses the intricacies of bowling with Jadeja. He also talks with Siraj about Bumrah’s bowling skills. Towards the end, Pandya, Bumrah and Siraj come together for a group hug.

Watch Hardik Pandya interviewing fellow cricketers here:

The video was shared an hour ago and has since gone viral on Instagram. It has accumulated over 3.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how Instagram users reacted to this video:

An individual posted, “Rohit manages the team environment so well, bonding with players is just reflecting in performance. Keep it up.”

“So good to see this positive energy in the team,” expressed another.

A third commented, “Hitman ki power.”

“I can watch this whole day,” wrote a fourth.

A fifth shared, “Phone kappo is epic!”

“Love these moments,” joined in a sixth.

