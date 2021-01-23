A video involving the kids of Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien is now creating a buzz online. It is the adorableness of the clip which has now won people over. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you smiling too.

Shared on the cricketer’s personal Twitter profile, the video opens to show his kids standing in front of a TV. Within moments, they spot their father on the screen and react. It’s their excited gestures which have now filled people with happiness.

Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 3.5 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop commenting about the cuteness of the whole affair.

“If this does not light up your day. Nothing will. Kept watching this for at least a dozen times,” wrote a Twitter user. “For children, their fathers a always a hero,” shared another. “They are really cute. Really excited to see daddy,” said a third.

O'Brien is presently playing for his country in Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2021.

What do you think of the video he shared?

