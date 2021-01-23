Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch
A video involving the kids of Irish cricketer Kevin O'Brien is now creating a buzz online. It is the adorableness of the clip which has now won people over. There is a possibility that the clip will leave you smiling too.
Shared on the cricketer’s personal Twitter profile, the video opens to show his kids standing in front of a TV. Within moments, they spot their father on the screen and react. It’s their excited gestures which have now filled people with happiness.
Since being shared, the video has gathered nearly 3.5 lakh views. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Most couldn’t stop commenting about the cuteness of the whole affair.
“If this does not light up your day. Nothing will. Kept watching this for at least a dozen times,” wrote a Twitter user. “For children, their fathers a always a hero,” shared another. “They are really cute. Really excited to see daddy,” said a third.
O'Brien is presently playing for his country in Afghanistan and Ireland tour of UAE, 2021.
What do you think of the video he shared?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cricketer Kevin O'Brien’s kids react most sweetly after seeing dad on TV. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Picture of parking sign tweeted by Anand Mahindra makes netizens giggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You’ll relate to this cat if you're someone who always wants snuggles. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s what colours of this barred spiral galaxy say about its star population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘First ever’ virtual reality movie premiere takes place for short film Baba Yaga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bigfoot' hunting season proposed by Oklahoma lawmaker
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lost travel journal finds its way back to its owner thanks to Reddit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Have you seen Serena Williams’ new ‘training partner’? It’s her daughter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zoo in New York welcomes 'extremely rare' white kangaroo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police dog shot during duty returns home after surgery, gets hero’s welcome
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Tourism joins Bernie Sanders-related meme trend with this post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This video of two bison crossing a bridge is an instant mood lifter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan cafe owners mock manager’s English, viral video irks people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bernie Sanders reacts to inauguration mitten memes. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What shape do you see in this pic of space region NGC 7822 shared by NASA?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox