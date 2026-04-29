Cricketer-turned-influencer Lakhan Arjun Rawat accuses househelp of spitting on utensils: ‘Police may dedo’

Cricketer-turned-influencer Lakhan Arjun Rawat, in a tweet, accused his househelp of spitting on utensils. He shared CCTV footage showing a man spitting into a basin right after washing utensils in it.

Snippet from a video shared by cricketer-turned-influencer Lakhan Arjun Rawat. (X/@lakhan_999)

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“CCTV Caught House Cook Spitting on the Utensils. Be Careful with your Home Staff. Installing CCTV was the right idea as my wife was suspicious of his activities. This is becoming too common now,” Rawat tweeted.

Also Read: Nepalese man confronts Indian tourists for spitting on the road, video goes viral: ‘Ye India nahi hai bhai’

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{{^usCountry}} In another video, shared by X user and entrepreneur Divya Gandotra Tandon, Rawat’s family confronted the man. A woman alleged that not only utensils, but the man also spat on food, causing health issues to the family members. The video ends with the woman urging and warning others not to hire the househelp. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video, shared by X user and entrepreneur Divya Gandotra Tandon, Rawat’s family confronted the man. A woman alleged that not only utensils, but the man also spat on food, causing health issues to the family members. The video ends with the woman urging and warning others not to hire the househelp. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Whom do you even trust anymore? A domestic helper working at Lakhan Arjun Rawat’s bhaiya’s house was caught spitting in the food he was preparing for the family,” Tandon wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whom do you even trust anymore? A domestic helper working at Lakhan Arjun Rawat’s bhaiya’s house was caught spitting in the food he was preparing for the family,” Tandon wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She continued, “Just thinking about it is enough to make your stomach turn. This isn’t just disgusting, it’s a complete breach of basic human decency and trust. Be careful about who you let into your homes. Trust, once broken like this, is impossible to rebuild.” How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She continued, “Just thinking about it is enough to make your stomach turn. This isn’t just disgusting, it’s a complete breach of basic human decency and trust. Be careful about who you let into your homes. Trust, once broken like this, is impossible to rebuild.” How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

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“Bhai, to be honest, my family has the capacity to employ a house cook, I simply can't trust anyone else to cook my food. My brother and I cook if my mother is not available,” wrote an X user.

Also Read: Two Indian-origin men fined ₹1.72 lakh each for spitting paan in London: 'If you mess up our streets...'

Another added, “Strong punishment is needed for such people.” A third posted, “This is so yuck”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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