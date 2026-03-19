Two Indian-origin men fined ₹1.72 lakh each for spitting paan in London: 'If you mess up our streets...'

Two Indian-origin men have been fined 1,391 pounds (approximately ₹1.72 lakh) each by authorities in London’s Brent borough for spitting paan in public, according to UK-based outlet Harrow Online. The enforcement drive comes amid growing concern over paan spitting in parts of north-west London. (X/@MissionAmbedkar)

The two men, identified as Akshitkumar Bhadre Patel, 31, and Hitesh Patel, 32, were initially issued 100-pound on-the-spot fines for separate incidents in June 2025. However, after both failed to pay the penalties and did not appear in court, the cases were escalated, leading to significantly higher fines.

According to a report by Harrow Online, Brent Council said Akshitkumar Patel spat paan on Kingsbury Road near Kingsbury station on June 11, while Hitesh Patel committed a similar offence a day later near North Wembley station. Both were later convicted in absentia.

Local authorities have been tightening enforcement against paan spitting, which they say leaves stubborn stains on public spaces and street furniture. Councillor Krupa Sheth, Cabinet Member for Public Realm and Enforcement, said the council is maintaining a “zero-tolerance approach” to such violations.

“We’re continuing our zero-tolerance approach to those who ruin our streets, that includes spitters of paan who stain street furniture. Every fine we dish out is a clear statement to offenders: if you mess up our streets, we will find you and you will pay. That is why I am delighted that we have doubled the amount of fines that we have handed out in the last year. Don’t mess with Brent because we have had enough,” Sheth said.

(Also Read: London borough spends £30k a year cleaning paan stains: 'We have had enough')

Paan-spitting crackdown Notably, the enforcement drive comes amid growing concern over paan spitting in parts of north-west London. According to a report by North London News, Brent Council spends over 30,000 pounds annually to clean paan stains from pavements, buildings and public infrastructure. Officials say the marks are difficult to remove, often requiring high-powered cleaning methods.

To curb the issue, enforcement teams carry out regular patrols, issue fixed penalty notices, and pursue legal action in cases of non-payment, alongside awareness campaigns in areas like Wembley.

“Paan chewing and spitting causes serious health issues. The stains cost the council over £30,000 to clean up each year. Enforcement officers are taking a zero-tolerance approach to those caught ruining Brent's streets with paan, those caught will be fined £100. The council runs one-to-one support where residents can get support on quitting paan and smoking,” Brent Council said last year.