Home / Trending / Curious cats experience snowfall for the first time. Watch adorable video
trending

Curious cats experience snowfall for the first time. Watch adorable video

The video showcases two cats named Koma and Cocota.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 10:38 AM IST
The video showcasing cats Koma and Cocota, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.7 million views.(Instagram/@kosuke_maeda0103)

Remember the feeling of seeing snowfall for the first time? There’s a possibility that the shower of cold white flakes left you mesmerised and you couldn’t stop looking. That feeling is not exclusive to humans – or at least this video showcasing cats named Koma and Cocota suggests so. The video shows them staring at snowfall with undivided attention.

The video was originally shared on an Instagram page called @kosuke_maeda0103. It recently captured people’s attention after being posted on the official page of Instagram.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, it has gathered more than 1.7 million views – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated various love-filled comments from people. There were also some who shared heart emojis to express their reactions.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nearly 700 couples in Vegas line up to get wedding licenses for this unique date

Smriti Irani takes help of Friends to share how it feels to work on weekends

Cop saves elderly man from falling under moving train, Piyush Goyal posts clip

YouTuber spends 50 hours buried alive in coffin. Clip gets over 50 million views

“Adorable,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so sweet,” shared another. “Awww, so cute,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Cat pretends to sleep to avoid taking a bath. ‘It deserves an award,’ say people

PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 02:36 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP