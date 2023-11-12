Customised car design for wheelchair-bound drivers impresses Anand Mahindra

Anand Mahindra took to X to share a video of a customised car that left him impressed. He also added that he is willing to invest in a startup that is thinking of making such a car. Why? The video he shared shows a vehicle designed specially for wheelchair-bound people.

It all started with a post shared by X user Massimo. “When a disabled user is ready to leave their car, this tech solution will bring their wheelchair to them. In between, it is safely stored in the weatherproof rooftop box. It's a great solution for independent drivers as well as passengers,” the user wrote.

Anand Mahindra reshared the video on X. “Super smart & super useful design. Would fill me with pride if our vehicles could offer these fitments. But it’s hard for an auto OEM engaged in mass production to do. Need a startup engaged in customisation. I would willingly invest in such a startup,” he tweeted along with the video.

Take a look at the tweets:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has collected close to 4.2 lakh views. The tweet has also accumulated nearly 3,400 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to Anand Mahindra’s post.

How did X users react to this car-related post?

“Correct, but what can be done is that while designing a new vehicle such considerations should be made and when a request for such setup is made OEM should be able to fit that without much effort. Having said that, I know it's easier said than done !” wrote an X user. “Userful design,” added another. “It’s a brilliant idea,” posted a third.

