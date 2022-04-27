Cute baby and Husky doggo are 'talking' about something. Watch to see how

There are several videos on the Internet that show moments of sweet interactions between cute little babies and their pets, be it cats or dogs. One such video that has recently been shared on Reddit has gained momentum because of the adorable bond between a baby and a dog that it showcases. There is a chance that this video will immediately brighten up your day.

The video opens to show a cute little baby and a huge Husky dog in the same room, looking at each other quite intently. Soon enough, the baby babbles something and jumps up and down for a bit. The dog entertains the cute baby by barking and howling but in a way that won't cause any kind of trouble to the baby. The duo continue this for the entire duration of this brief video.

This video that is equal parts adorable and hilarious was shared on Reddit with a caption that reads, “Baby and Husky, deep in conversation.” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/MadeMeSmile. And there is a good chance that one single look at this cute video can definitely make your day, just like it has made several netizens’.

Watch the Reddit video involving a baby and Husky right here:

Around five hours ago, this video was posted on Reddit. It has received a lot of positive feedback from Redditors who couldn't stop laughing and going ‘aww’ at the same time. It has also gotten more than 26,000 upvotes so far.

A Reddit user wrote, “I feel like the Husky is just responding to make the baby happy. I love dogs so much.” “I love how toddlers can do the same thing over and over again and find it absolutely hilarious every single time!” observed another. “That child made a good point, but I think the Husky's argument is more solid,” hilariously posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this Reddit video that involves a cute baby and a Husky dog?