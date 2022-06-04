Cute baby girl's appointment at the dentist's office is a must-watch

Dr. John Yoo is a paediatric dentist who is famous on social media, Instagram to be specific, for his videos where he treats cute little babies and their dental problems. This time, he has taken to his page on the social media platform that has over two lakh followers on it, to share one such video. For all the right reasons, this video ended up going all kinds of viral, owing to the cuteness of the baby girl featured in it.

“Every dentist's dream patient,” reads the text insert that begins the video. The video then proceeds to show how the dentist makes sure to distract the baby girl as well as make her comfortable so that she can go through her appointment with him smoothly. He makes her dance and distracts her with a toy lobster which actually happens to be a floss pick.

The little girl also gets her teeth brushed professionally by this dentist and receives a plush toy by the end of it for being such a calm and cute patient. Many people, including the dentist himself, have lauded this little baby girl for being so calm at the dentist office, even at her tender age. This video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “The look of disbelief at the end, cute lil kpop star.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just four days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing and going ‘aww’ at this adorable baby, sometimes simultaneously. It has also received more than 1.1 million views on it so far.

The Instagram user whose baby she is, writes, “Thanks for the check-up doc! See you at the next visit! Thanks for the fun story of our Olive!” “My girls and I went to the dentist together so they could see I wasn’t afraid. We made it a fun trip,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Olive came with a purpose to be your best patient and take all the plushies with a smile.” A fourth person comments, “It's really beautiful and inspiring the love you have for your profession!”

What are your thoughts on this viral baby video?

