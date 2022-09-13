Cute baby girl ‘serves’ chocolate milk tea to mom and netizens love it. Watch

A lot of children grow up playing with toys that help them mimic what they would do or see the adults doing in a kitchen. In this particular video that has been shared on Instagram, and has been going all kinds of viral for all the right reasons, one gets to see how a little girl plays with her tea set along with her mother. The adorable little munchkin can be heard asking her mom what she would like to have at the very beginning of the video that has been making people watch it on loop and go ‘aww’ while at it.

The video has been shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Willow’s diner now serves chocolate milk tea!” And of course, this caption is just as hilarious as the video and the baby girl’s expressions throughout it. The way she wishes her mom has a happy tea party by the end of the video is sure to win your heart. The video has been shared on the Instagram page of the mom whose name happens to be Sarah and she has over 3,000 followers on it.

Take a look at the video below:

Shared five days ago, this video has received over 1.23 lakh likes as of now. It has also received various appreciative comments on it so far.

“What is she serving, Turkish tea?” asks an Instagram user. “These type of kids are precious,” points out another individual. “Oh - cuteness overload,”comments a third.