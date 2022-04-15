Cute baby meets three cats for the first time, their reactions are a must-watch

If there is anything that the Internet can be put to the best use for, they are cat videos and baby videos, hands down. And guess what is better? A video where there are many cats and a cute baby. The video that we are talking about has recently been shared on Instagram and gone quite viral because of its adorableness quotient.

The video opens to show how a cute baby enters the room and there are also three cats involved in this situation. The three cats are then, one by one, brought in front of the baby in order to see how each of them reacts to the tiny little human. And each cat having its own personality only adds to the hilarity of this cat video.

This adorable baby video was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Whose reaction was your favourite?” It also came with a few hashtags like #reels, #explore, #instagood, #instagram, #cute, #funny and #fun. We won’t give away much so take a look at this adorable video to find out why netizens were cheering for the cat named Chase.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram on April 7 and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at this video that is equal parts cute and adorable. It has also received more than a whopping 2.7 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Chase! So friendly and sweet.” “Omg cat fever and baby fever - my heart is bursting,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “My fave was the baby's reaction though!”

What are your thoughts on this video? Do you think these cats and the baby will end up becoming the best of friends?