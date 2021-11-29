Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cute cat's pic with Christmas tree makes Twitter users share more cat photos
trending

Cute cat’s pic with Christmas tree makes Twitter users share more cat photos

Comedian Randy Rainbow took to Twitter to share a photo of his cat who was seen striking the cutest pose next to the Christmas tree at home.
The adorably excited kitty cat poses next to a Christmas tree. (twitter/@RandyRainbow)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:52 PM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Winter is here and what are people waiting for? Christmas, literally. In the same way, the cute furry kitty in this Twitter post wanted to be photographed next to the Christmas tree at its home.

Emmy nominated comedian Randy Rainbow, took to Twitter to share a photo of his cat who was seen striking the cutest pose next to the Christmas tree at home. “We’re late for #Caturday but she wanted one with her Christmas tree,” reads the caption to this post shared on the microblogging site.

Take a look at the cuteness:

RELATED STORIES

Posted on November 29, this photo is getting a lot of love on the site and has already raked in more than 11,200 likes and several reactions from cat lovers and Christmas enthusiasts alike.

“Wow what a view! Beautiful tree and lovely cat!”, commented an individual. “This picture is perfect and looks like a Holiday card,” commented another. “All she needs is a little red bow!”, posted a third.

While some other people took to the comments section to share photos of their own cats in this exact situation.

Christmas can’t come sooner for these excited feline members. What do you think?

Topics
cat kitty twitter christmas
