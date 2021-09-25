Cute cat shows how to ‘adopt’ a human. Watch sweet video

Are you a cat parent? Are you someone who loves watching feline-related videos? Whatever the case, you may be aware that a human doesn’t adopt a cat, the cat adopts them. Just like this video that showcases how a cute kitten ‘chooses’ its human. The video is so sweet that it may leave you with a huge smile.

Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being re-shared by many. “This is how you adopt your hooman,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a cat and a human standing in front of each other. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video to see what happens next.

The video, since being shared, has gathered tons of comments from people. “This video made my afternoon, what a little love bug,” wrote an Instagram user. “I hope that kitty went home with him! Look how much he loves that guy!,” expressed another. “That’s how my Boomer got me to adopt him and his brother. Lots of love and kisses he gave me. How could I say no,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

