Cute cat won't eat until its human does this. Watch viral video
trending

Cute cat won’t eat until its human does this. Watch viral video

The video of the cat has left people giggling.
The image shows a cute cat with its human.(Instagram/@uchigram.tokyo )
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:02 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Cats are cute and they love getting pampered. This video on Instagram is a fine example showcasing that side of the felines. The cute video is worth watching over and over again. Chances are, the clip will prompt you to do just that.

The clip was originally shared by Instagram user uchigram.tokyo. It went viral after recently being shared on the Insta page 9Gag.

“Not eating unless you put it on your hand,” they wrote while sharing the video. The clip opens to show a human offering food to the cat in a bowl. The animal, however, refuses to eat and demands to be hand-fed.

Take a look at the sweet video:

RELATED STORIES

The video has been shared about seven hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 1.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. People had a lot to say about the video. A few also called the cat “spoiled.”

“The cutest thing ever,” wrote an Instagram user. “That's a surprise. My cat doesn't want anything to do with me,” posted another. “Spoiled to another level but loved it,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video of the cat?

