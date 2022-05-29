Cute chinchilla holds a tiny sign. Watch viral video to see what is written on it

People love watching the videos that show tiny animals and more so, if the clips showcase the tiny creatures holding something even smaller. Probably that is the reason this video of a chinchilla is now going viral online. There is a chance you will love watching it too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Instagram shares adorable pet videos every week under their series #WeeklyFluff. The videos show antics of different pets. This week it is a chinchilla named Philly who is winning people’s hearts.

“ChinCHILLIN.Meet Philly (@phillychinchilly), a sweet and patient chinchilla. “Phil appears to really enjoy attention and dressing up and holding signs or objects,” says his human, Michelle. “Chinchillas typically wink when they are content or are acknowledging a communication from their owner. His frequent winks are likely the result of the bond we have formed,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video opens to show Philly sitting on a couch. Within moments, his human hands him a tiny sign and also puts a hat on his head. A close look reveals the words written on the sign. “Wanna cuddle and chinchill?” it reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Take a look at the super sweet video:

The video has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many couldn’t stop commenting how the chinchilla looks absolutely adorable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Funny,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lol, so cute,” posted another. There were many who shared their reactions using heart or fire emoticons. Some also tagged others to let them know that they wish to have such a cute pet too.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON