Cute clip shows kittens being bamboozled by a spinning top. Watch

Have you had a long, hard day at work? Are you looking for a little respite to forget the stresses of life? If so, then we may have just the thing for you. This recording, which shows two kittens being bamboozled by a spinning top, is so fun to watch that it is bound to leave you feeling, at least, a little relaxed.

Posted on Reddit on January 19, this recording is just a little over 10 seconds long. "Kittens are confused:" reads the text shared alongside the post.

The video shows two kittens hanging out indoors. One of them is sitting on the floor whilst the other is perched on the couch. The kitty sitting on the floor appears to be captivated by a spinning top. Seeing its feline friend in awe, the other cat also comes near the toy.

If watching that video made you giggle, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit 'animals being confused', this post has received a lot of love from netizens. The share currently has over 1,300 upvotes and has also accumulated many comments.

Here's how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, "She was like: 'Bro be careful that thing is dangerous'" trying to guess one of the cat’s perspectives.

Another individual similarly wrote, "Hey. Be careful. Stay back," from the kitty’s point of view. "Oh my god, them chonky fluffballs are adorable!" read one comment under the share.

A Reddit user declared, "Cuteness overload".

