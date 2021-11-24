Cute 'conversation' between two doggos will make your day. Watch viral dog video

A video of a dog simply walking up to another pooch to exchange greetings has left people smiling. The video is so adorable that it may have the same effect on you too.

In the viral video shared on Instagram, viewers can see two dogs in the frame. One of them - a Jack Russell dog called Paula - is seen squatting on the road, while the second dog is seen approaching it from the other side.

The doggo who happens to be sitting, wags her tail as she sees her new friend walking towards her. “There are no excuses for a friendly hello,” reads the caption of this cute dog video that has swiftly gone viral on Instagram.

After greeting each other, the dogs seem to ask each other - “Are you a dog?”, to which the other replies, “I’m also a dog.” The two then become friends and start showering each other with affection. A human voiceover does the trick and makes the video even funnier by imitating the unabashed excitement that the dogs would display in speaking, if they could.

Watch the cute video of this exchange between the dogs below:

Since being shared on November 9, this Instagram video has raked in 2.8 million views and several reactions from people around the world.

“Let’s have fun,” reads a comment by an Instagram user. Another individual referenced the video when they said, “The way he popped up.” “I can’t stop watching this,” confessed a third. “I’m also a dog,” joked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this cute dog video?