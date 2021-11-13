Cute dog catches ‘intruder’, it’s the pooch’s own tail. Watch hilarious video

If you're looking for a cute dog video that may leave you chuckling too, then this clip shared on Instagram may make you very happy. This video showcases a dog apprehending an ‘intruder'. It is its tail.

Originally shared on the personal Instagram page of the pooch, the video captured people's attention after being re-shared.

Posted with the caption, “Send backup! I can’t holds fur long!” the video is too adorable to watch.

Take a look at the hilariously cute clip:

Since being posted just a day ago, the share has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Mission Impawssible,” wrote an Instagram user. “Brave pup,” joked another. “Hahaha good catch,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?