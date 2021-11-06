Cute duck and bunny sit in a basket in true cottage core aesthetic. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In this video we can see a little picnic basket but inside it - there is no food! Instead, within it, sits the most adorable duo - that of a cute white duck and a tiny and adorable brown bunny rabbit.
Published on Nov 06, 2021 12:38 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

If you are into appreciating cottage core aesthetics and countryside sceneries, then you will know exactly how important both ducks and bunnies are in this kind of a spectacular landscape.

Instead, within it, sits the most adorable duo - that of a cute white duck and a tiny and adorable brown bunny rabbit. These two balls of fluff are seen looking out of the basket and taking in the breathtaking views that surround them.

The video has been posted by an account based in Japan which is famous for posting about a duck named ‘Haru’ which translates to the season - Spring, in English.

This video has Haru with its furry bunny friend where they are both spotted thoroughly enjoying a day out in the woods - from the comfort of their little basket.

The duck - Haru, sits calmly while the bunny shuffles around in the basket and examines the surroundings in a circular motion before settling down to enjoy the beautiful, sunny day.

Watch the adorable yet aesthetically soothing video right here:

“My favourite two,” read a comment followed by many heart emojis.

“Super,” “love” - read some other comments on this cutesy video.

What do you think about this lovable duo basking in the sun?

