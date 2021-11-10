Home / Trending / Cute duck participates in the New York City Marathon. Watch viral video
trending

Cute duck participates in the New York City Marathon. Watch viral video

Wrinkle the duck is known to go on the most wonderful and amusing of adventures. It is yet again captured in this video that shows the bird taking part in the New York City Marathon.
Wrinkle the adorable duck participates in the 2021 New York City Marathon.&nbsp;(instagram/@seducktive)
Wrinkle the adorable duck participates in the 2021 New York City Marathon. (instagram/@seducktive)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Copy Link
By Sohini Sengupta

Are you a fitness enthusiast, a runner perhaps? Well, this Instagram famous duck is no different. Wrinkle the duck is known to go on the most wonderful and amusing of adventures. It is yet again captured in this video that shows the bird taking part in the New York City Marathon. The video was shared on the Instagram page dedicated to Wrinkle.

“I ran the NY marathon! I’ll get even better next year! Thanks to all the humans that were cheering for me!” reads the caption shared along with a leg emoji.

From the video it is very evident that this adorable duck had the best time not just walking - but actually running during this marathon. She even wore some red running shoes to cover her feet as she waddled around and quacked happily. Many attendees at the event were seen taking her pictures and cheering loudly.

Check out the fun video right here:

+

So far, the video has garnered over 37,000 likes and 8.5 lakh views and reasonably so.

“Go Wrinkle Go!” cheered an Instagram user. “This is so adorable,'' commented another. “I need Wrinkle’s brand shoes,” said a third.

Another comment said, “We are so proud of you”. While yet another crowned Wrinkle as “The hero we have been waiting for”.

What do you feel about this go-getter of a duck?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
duck new york city marathon
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out