Cute duckling falls asleep wearing a flower hat on its head. Watch

In a world full of stress, a relaxing video here and there is just what it takes for one to keep going. This video involving a duck and a flower hat is a fine inclusion to that list of sweet videos. Chances are, it will help you uplift your mood almost instantly.

This video was originally shared on the Instagram page called Mother the Mountain Farm. They shared the clip a few days ago with the caption “Monday mood.”

The video begins with a duckling sitting in a patch of green as a hand appears in the frame and places the sweetest little orange flower on its head. The cute little duckling is eventually slips into a lovely slumber while wearing the hat. By the end of the video, the duckling falls into a deep sleep and its flower hat falls onto the ground.

The place where this cute duckling was spotted, is a farm that is run by sisters Julia and Anastasia. It is located at Bundjalung Country, Byron Bay in Australia.

What makes the video even more adorable to watch is singer Christina Perry's version of “You Are My Sunshine” echoing in the background.

Watch the adorable yet relaxing video right here:

This video has garnered several reactions and more than two lakh likes since it was shared a day ago.

“Cute,” commented an Instagram user. “I love it,” said another. “Aww,” said a third. While yet another called this little birdie “naturally dressed”.

What do you think about this video of the adorable duckling?