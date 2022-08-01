Cute Golden Retriever dog does a 'belly slide' while chasing a waterfall. Watch

Have you ever seen a dog doing a 'belly slide' while chasing a waterfall? If you haven't, then here's a video that may help you witness it. Shared on Instagram, the video shows a golden retriever dog doing a 'belly slide' while chasing a waterfall. The video that has gone viral online is equally adorable and funny. It may make you laugh out loud and go aww at the same time.

"Nature Kebin did a belly slide," reads the caption of the video shared by an Instagram page dedicated to the Golden Retriever named Kevin. The video opens to show the dog going towards a waterfall. The text insert on the video reads, "Is this water sanitary?" The video then shows the dog losing balance on slippery rocks as it chases a waterfall. Towards the end of the video, Kevin can be seen doing a 'belly slide' while chasing the waterfall.

Watch the adorably cute dog video below to know what happens next:

Since being posted five days ago, the video has amassed over a million views. The share has also received varied comments.

"What a save!" read a comment from a page on Instagram dedicated to a doggo named Sterling Newton. "That looks like fun frens!" shared another Insta page dedicated to a dog named Anya. "We just saw TLC last weekend and can confirm after seeing this that you shouldn't go chasing waterfalls," posted a third Instagram page dedicated to three dogs named Jade, Jasper and Jet. "Struggle is real," commented an individual with laughing emoticons. "I like how he casually walks off at the end 'we are done here!'," shared another. "Need little grippers on the adorable little paws!!!," wrote a third. "Enchanted," expressed a fourth.

