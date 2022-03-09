Cute hamster's first time eating spaghetti might make you crave for some. Watch

The videos that show animals trying certain foods for the first time are always quite interesting and delightful to watch. These are the videos that make you laugh out loud while also going ‘aww,’ both at the same time. This video that was posted on Instagram on the page that is dedicated to the hamster, shows exactly that kind of a moment when the little creature tries some homemade pasta for the first time in its life.

The video is complete with a lot of text inserts that help in narrating what goes on throughout the cute animal video. It begins to show how the cute little hamster is presented with some spaghetti which is garnished with tomatoes and some leafy greens. As soon as the little bowl filled with spaghetti is kept right in front of it, the hamster makes its way to it and goes for a spaghetti noodle.

Soon enough, the hamster can also be seen biting on a small piece of tomato and the garnishing as well. However, at this juncture, it is important to note that according to the official website of mom.com, a safe amount of tomato for a hamster should be no more than half a teaspoon's worth. It should be a rare treat rather than a staple food in a hamster's regular diet.

Watch the hamster video right here:

This video was reshared on Instagram a little more than four days ago. So far, it has already garnered more than 23,000 likes and the numbers only keep shooting up. The video has also received various comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this cute little creature enjoying spaghetti.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “I love watching these videos so much! It seriously just makes my day so much better.” “When a hamster you found on Instagram lives a better life than most of us,” reads another comment. A third posted, “Mr. Marshmallow’s new eats are everything! Thank you for sharing! Love watching these videos!”

What are your thoughts on this cute hamster video?