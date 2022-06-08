Cute kitten gets rescued from a steel pipe, gets named 'Pipe Cleaner.' See pics

For people who love pets, be it cats or dogs, it is always a delightful time that they have whenever they come across a story about these little creatures. This particular kitten, however, does not have a home yet but recently got rescued from inside a steel pipe. Yes, you read that right. This mighty little kitten who has now been saved, had some grand plans that were ill-executed and led to it being trapped inside the pipe for a while. A Facebook share by the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society that has 28,000 followers, sheds more light into this situation.

“Last week, our officers received a call about a small kitten with its head stuck in a steel pipe - and boy was he really stuck in there! When we arrived, Officers with the Fort Walton Beach Police Department were already on scene and had already begun attempting to free the kitten with a few methods. When all our options seemed to be exhausted, we decided to call in reinforcements! Our friends at the Fort Walton Beach Fire Department were there to help immediately!” reads the caption.

The accompanying caption continues, “With a group effort, we were able to get this sweet baby out and safe. Thank you to all who helped us save this kitten's life! Pipe Cleaner (affectionately named) is now available for adoption (...) He's ready to find his furever home.”

Take a look at the photos of the rescued kitten right here:

Since being shared on June 3, this post has garnered many comments and likes from Facebook users.

“Love this story! Love the compassion shown by the first responders!” wrote one. “Was the Feline made a Felon, for stealing the pipe?” hilariously asked another. “God bless the FWB Fire Department for their assistance!” commented a third.

What do you think about this rescued kitten? Do you think it was named appropriately?