Cute little boy gets very excited for first tram ride. Watch viral video

Little kids and toddlers often have a lot to learn about this world because they just happens to be so much that they haven’t explored or experienced yet. And that is pretty much the case with this one little boy who can be seen in a video that has been shared on Instagram recently and has been going massively viral ever since, owing to the cutest of reasons. The video begins with a text to insert that provides more context as to what can be seen happening in it. “POV: You’re excited about your first tram ride ever,” it reads.

The video opens to show a cute little boy sitting on the seat of a tram. The video has been shared on the Instagram page that has almost 6,500 dedicated followers on it and is run by the mother of the cute little child who can be seen in this video. Her name is Michelle Baoo. The caption that accompanies this video reads, “We took the kids on their first tram ride recently. And they enjoyed it!”

Take a look at the cute video below:

Shared on September 26, this video has received over 7.88 lakh likes on it as of now.

An Instagram user posted, “That smile. .. Wish I could bottle that joy... Beautiful! Thanks for sharing.” Another commented, “Oh my gosh, so pure! Kids are the best. ” “Why is this so freaking cute. The little scratchy hands,” posted a third.