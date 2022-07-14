Cute little boy wants tattoos like mom, so she gets him temporary ones. Watch

Babies and toddlers want to do everything just like their parents or the people they grow up with. And this continues to happen even if they have no idea about the fact that they might be too young to be able to do those things or get those things. This particular video that has been going viral all over Instagram shows how a little boy sees his mom who is heavily tattooed and gets quite inspired by it. And in time, of course, he lets her know that he too would love to have some tattoos just like her. What happens next and the amount of effort the mother puts in, in order to make her cute little son feel happy will definitely win your heart.

“Creating this tattoo parlour was definitely a core memory,” reads the caption that this video was shared with on Instagram, along with the emoji of a heart. And going by this caption, you can now guess that the mother made sure that she put up a mock-up tattoo parlour just to make her son feel happy. He even got to choose the designs and colours of the tattoos that he wanted. But of course, all of these tattoos were temporary ones as he is still too young to get them.

Watch the video right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram seven days ago, the video has gotten more than 12.45 lakh likes.

One comment on Instagram reads, "Is this the one that got viral on TikTok? Omg, no wonder it’s so freaking adorable and wholesome." "This is a core memory for me now too shiz. This is precious," another user adds. A third reply says, "You are an amazing mom." A fourth suggests, “Y’all should get that matching tattoo official when he is older.”

