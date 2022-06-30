Cute pet cat gets to lick a potato chip once a week. Watch what it does next

Most people have days in the week allocated to eating healthy and whatever they want. For many of us, it is the weekend when we go for whatever we want to eat and whenever we want to. But for this particular pet cat whose video has been going viral on Instagram ever since it has been posted, the day that it gets to eat what it wants is a Tuesday. “Today is Tuesday which means Koda gets to lick a Pringle,” reads the text inserted in the cute cat video that gives more context to it.

The video shows how the cat licks the Pringles in the cutest way ever for the first few seconds. The next clip in this video shows how the cat then starts playing with the lid of the Pringles can. “The lid is now his baby,” reads the text insert. “He loves Tuesdays,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the cat video below:

The video has raked up a million views ever since it has been posted on June 15. It has also received various comments from people who love cats.

“Koda is so adorable, I love him,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “Pringle Tuesdays are the best,” says another individual. “It’s his favourite activity,” points out a third comment.