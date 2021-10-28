Dachshund and hedgehog eat watermelon while floating in pool. Watch

Who doesn't like dogs? They are our best friends after all. Add a tiny, adorable hedgehog to the mix and you will have the recipe to the most perfect and cutest viral video.

Four adorable dachshunds from Michigan in the United States have their very own Instagram account. Their handle is @mylesandwillows and it chronicles their daily adventures, mostly ones where they are floating around in the water, without a care in the world. Oh to be a carefree dachshund!

Myles, Willow, Finn & Ember - yes, that is what these munchkins are called - have garnered quite the fan following on Instagram.

In this video that went viral, the account captioned it as “fruit snacks” followed by a watermelon emoji. It has 31 thousand likes so far and is gaining more views by the minute.

In it, a very stylish dachshund is seen wearing some cool summer shades and enjoying a slice of juicy watermelon. What's more, there is an equally stylish hedgehog right in front of him, lying on his back and enjoying another slice of watermelon. The independent dachshund, however, is holding onto his slice of watermelon like a pro and is looking around the water and taking the view in.

Watch the fun video of this breezy duo here:

Hundreds of commenters have flocked to say things like, “all about the chill vibes” and “such cuties you guys are”. One such individual even equated this cute video to Harry Styles’ famous song “watermelon sugar high”.

Currently, they have more than 1.5 lakh followers and regularly upload chill, colourful reels that bring happiness and positivity to whoever is watching. You could be a kid during an online class break or an adult checking Instagram during a work break - they are enough to make you smile from ear to ear.

Are you all heart-eyes for these cuties?

