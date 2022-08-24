Dad, 2-year-old girl sing Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani's Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh in viral video

The song Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh which was released in the year 2019, has been a hit ever since. Sung by Vishal Mishra, this song was picturised on actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani who played the lead roles in this film. But a video that had gone viral in the year 2020 has once again made waves on social media. The video showcases how a two-year-old baby girl and her father can be seen jamming to this song together. A YouTuber named Indranil Choudhury posted this video on his channel in 2020, where he currently has over 31,000 subscribers. He has shared the video with a caption that explains what can be seen in this video. A part of it reads, “Jamming with my kid on Kaise Hua. Wait for it!”

The video was also recently shared on Twitter by a woman with the username of Shivani Rai where this video has received over 6.23 lakh views on it as of now. She has captioned this video that she has reshared on her Twitter handle with, “The little girl saved all her energies for Kaise Hua.” She has also tagged the original creator in the replies to this tweet and added an emoji of a smiling face with tears in its eyes in the caption.

Take a look at the original YouTube video right here:

The video has over 72 lakh views on it as of now and has also received various comments on it since June 11, 2020 - when it was posted.

“The little girl put her soul in singing. ..this just made my day,” posted an individual. ”Everyone appreciated that cutie one.....but actually her father's voice was also damn good,” wrote another. “So so so adorable....the look she and her dad gave after completing the song is so cute. Go girl!” pointed out a third.