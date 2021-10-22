Dad comes home from deployment to surprise son. Watch emotional video

A sweet video showcasing a love-filled moment between a military dad and his son has left people emotional. There is a possibility that the clip will have the same effect on you too.

Instagram user Meek Watts shared the wholesome video. “My husband has been on deployment for a while…He made a surprise visit home. That #fatherandson relationship is so vital. I'M A WITNESS,” she wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show the kid sleeping on a bed. Within moments, his dad comes inside the room and tries to wake him up. It takes a while but his reaction when he finally gets up and sees his dad makes for a heartwarming watch.

Take a look at the wonderful clip:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 14,000 likes. It has also been re-shared by other Instagram pages. People couldn’t stop commenting how the wholesome video left them emotional.

“I love it!! You got me tearing up at work early this morning!! I love y'all,” wrote an Instagram user. “I definitely just cried my eyes out,” posted another. “I may have watched this a lot! Thank you for sharing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

