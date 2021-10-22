Home / Trending / Dad comes home from deployment to surprise son. Watch emotional video
Dad comes home from deployment to surprise son. Watch emotional video

The wholesome video has left many emotional.
The image shows the dad trying to wake up his son.(Instagram/@meekypeek)
The image shows the dad trying to wake up his son.(Instagram/@meekypeek)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:25 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

A sweet video showcasing a love-filled moment between a military dad and his son has left people emotional. There is a possibility that the clip will have the same effect on you too.

Instagram user Meek Watts shared the wholesome video. “My husband has been on deployment for a while…He made a surprise visit home. That #fatherandson relationship is so vital. I'M A WITNESS,” she wrote while posting the video.

The clip opens to show the kid sleeping on a bed. Within moments, his dad comes inside the room and tries to wake him up. It takes a while but his reaction when he finally gets up and sees his dad makes for a heartwarming watch.

Take a look at the wonderful clip:

The video, since being shared, has gathered nearly 14,000 likes. It has also been re-shared by other Instagram pages. People couldn’t stop commenting how the wholesome video left them emotional.

“I love it!! You got me tearing up at work early this morning!! I love y'all,” wrote an Instagram user. “I definitely just cried my eyes out,” posted another. “I may have watched this a lot! Thank you for sharing,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

