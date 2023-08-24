Dad feeds flight attendant daughter as she gets ready for work

A video of a love-filled moment between a man and his daughter is spreading smiles on social media. Shared on Instagram, the video shows the dad feeding his daughter while she gets ready for work.

The image shows a dad feeding his daughter. (Instagram/@poojabihani29)

Instagram user Pooja Bihani Sharma, whose profile says she is a content creator and a lead cabin attendant at IndiGo,” posted the video. “Papa, you are the best. I know I don't say it enough, so I'll say it extra today: Thank you for everything, Dad. My home is wherever you are. I love you, Papa,” she wrote.

The video opens to show Sharma standing in front of a mirror doing her makeup. Her dad is seen standing beside her with a plate of food in his hand. Throughout the video, he goes on to feed her as she concentrates on getting ready for work.

Take a look at this sweet father-daughter video:

Since being shared on August 6, the video has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 11.4 million views, and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, it has also received several likes and comments.

What did Instagram users say about this heartwarming video?

“Father is father, no one can take his place,” posted an Instagram user. “The same way mom feeds me whenever I am late for my college,” shared another. “Luckiest daughter ever,” commented a third. “You won in life,” expressed a fourth. “I don't lie, I'm not crying (I lied),” wrote a fifth.