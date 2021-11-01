Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dad gets pride flag for his store, texts son about it

This Twitter user’s dad put up a pride flag on his store front and even wanted to check with his son if it was put up correctly.
Dad texts son to ask how to display pride flag with proper etiquette at his store front.(twitter/@ConstantlyGus)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:13 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

A text from a dad to his son, shared on Twitter as a post, has struck a chord with many.

The viral tweet was shared by Brooklyn-based comedian and TV writer Gus Constantellis. The screenshot of the text details that this Twitter user’s dad put up a pride flag on his store front and even wanted to check with son if it was put up correctly. The share is guaranteed to make your day.

Constantellis shared this screenshot on his Twitter account and captioned it by saying: “My dad got a Pride flag for his store front and he texted me this.”

Read the text message from the father to his son right here:

The tweet subsequently went viral and prompted many to share their reactions to sweet share.

A commenter called him, “ICON!”. Another wrote, “awww gotta love the guy.”

“Love to see wholesome content like this,” remarked a third.

Many on Twitter also asked Constantellis the name of his father's store and where it is located. 

Here’s what he replied to the questions:

Constantellis also shared that his father was an immigrant and starting this store was his version of living the ‘American dream.'

What do you think of this wholesome exchange between dad and son?

