Dad instantly bursts into laughter after seeing kid’s fake eyebrows. Watch

A video involving a dad, a kid and a pair of fake eyebrows has turned into a source of laughter for many on Instagram. Shared on the page Good News Movement, it is a video that may also tickle your funny bone.

The video opens to show the dad entering a room with the baby sitting with their back towards him. Within moments, the baby turns to look at him and the dad bursts out laughing seeing the fake eyebrows drawn on the little one. Though he tries to control his laughter, he keeps on giving the same reaction each time he looks at the baby.

The video is posted with the caption, “Daddy's reaction to baby's fake eyebrows.” Take a look at the video that may leave you in splits too.

The video has been posted about seven hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 70,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This is so funny. And she just sits there quietly and eats. This is one of those videos her parents will show her when she's 16, to embarrass her,” wrote an Instagram user. “The laughter was so instant,” posted another. “This is a moment that will become a priceless memory!!!So very FUNNY!!!” commented a third. “What’s funnier here is after the second laugh the baby knows something’s up lol,” observed a fourth. Some also tagged others and suggested that they should try it with their kids.

What are your thoughts on the video?

