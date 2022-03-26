Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Dad instantly bursts into laughter after seeing kid’s fake eyebrows. Watch
trending

Dad instantly bursts into laughter after seeing kid’s fake eyebrows. Watch

The video of the dad laughing after seeing kid's fake eyebrows was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the dad's reaction to his kid's fake eyebrows.(Instagram/@goodnews_movement)
Published on Mar 26, 2022 05:25 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video involving a dad, a kid and a pair of fake eyebrows has turned into a source of laughter for many on Instagram. Shared on the page Good News Movement, it is a video that may also tickle your funny bone.

The video opens to show the dad entering a room with the baby sitting with their back towards him. Within moments, the baby turns to look at him and the dad bursts out laughing seeing the fake eyebrows drawn on the little one. Though he tries to control his laughter, he keeps on giving the same reaction each time he looks at the baby. 

The video is posted with the caption, “Daddy's reaction to baby's fake eyebrows.” Take a look at the video that may leave you in splits too.

RELATED STORIES

The video has been posted about seven hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 70,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“This is so funny. And she just sits there quietly and eats. This is one of those videos her parents will show her when she's 16, to embarrass her,” wrote an Instagram user. “The laughter was so instant,” posted another. “This is a moment that will become a priceless memory!!!So very FUNNY!!!” commented a third. “What’s funnier here is after the second laugh the baby knows something’s up lol,” observed a fourth. Some also tagged others and suggested that they should try it with their kids.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP